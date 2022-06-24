Ledecky stretches 22-medal record at worlds with 800 title

Katie Ledecky of the United States competes in the Women 800m Freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

BUDAPEST – Katie Ledecky extended her record haul of medals from the world swimming championships to 22 with her latest 800-meter freestyle win on Friday.

Ledecky clocked 8:08.04 to win the event for the eighth consecutive time at a worlds or Olympic Games.

She finished more than 10 seconds ahead of her rivals. Australia’s Kiah Melverton was 10.73 behind in second and Italy’s Simona Quadarella 10.96 behind for third.

Ledecky was under four seconds off the world record she set at the 2016 Olympics.

It’s her 19th gold at a worlds and her fourth this week. She helped the United States win the 4x200 freestyle relay final on Wednesday, two days after she won the 1,500 freestyle, which came two days after she won the 400 freestyle on the first day of racing in Budapest.

Ledecky has the most medals for a female swimmer in world championships history. Only Michael Phelps, who won 26, has more.

