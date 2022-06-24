FALL WRAP: FBCA Saw Loads Of Success In 2021-2022 Fall Seasons

FOOTBALL

THE 2021 SEASON WAS A MARQUEE CAMPAIGN FOR FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY FOOTBALL.

The Eagles beat rival Second Baptist, 27- 24, to claim their first TAPPS Division II District Championship. The win snapped Second Baptist’s streak of eight-straight district titles and was FBCA’s first win against Second Baptist since 2006.

FBCA earned an undefeated district title and went 9-4 in 2021, falling by one point to Second Baptist in the State Semifinals.

The Eagles were led by dynamic junior quarterback Brady Dever, who completed 64 percent of his passes for 4,054 yards and 62 touchdowns. FBCA averaged 44.3 points per game, thanks to Dever and a wealth of talent at receiver that included junior Bryan Domino and senior Marcus Chretien. Each had more than 1,000 yards receiving and combined for more than 40 touchdowns.

Senior running back Sam Leblue had more than 1,800 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Defensively, FBCA allowed just 18.6 points per game and was led by senior linebacker Chandler Bean and senior defensive back Blaine Baird.

“It’s a great feeling,” coach Jordan Black said. “This is the beginning of what we’ve been working for here, trying to create a program with a reputation, and these guys are buying in.”

VOLLEYBALL

FORT BEND CHRISTIAN ACADEMY. TAPPS 5A VOLLEYBALL STATE CHAMPIONS .

How does that sound? If your answer was , ‘Like history? ’ you win . Just like the Eagles did. And they won in 2021. A lot.

FBCA went 35-4, winning an undefeated district championship in a season culminating with a 3- 0 sweep of Carrollton Prince of Peace in the State Championship match.

It was a magical year for second-year head coach Alex Edwards, as she got the absolute most out of the bevy of talent at her disposal. A year after a heart breaking loss in five sets in the State Final in 2020, she returned the Eagles to the State Championship game, and they got the job done in dominant fashion.

FBCA leaned on a pair of cornerstone seniors . Texas State-signee Bailey Hanner (527 kills, 45 blocks, 59aces ) was the heart and soul of the program , someone who helped implement Edwards ’ philosophy and who was the face of the program.

As Hanner went, the Eagles went.

Senior Avery Hodge (375 digs) was exceptional defensively, a key addition to the program since arriving her junior year.

A pair of precocious freshmen in Bayleigh Minor (254 kills, 65 blocks ) and Layne Bulow (243 kills, 86 aces, 264 digs) were impressive in their play, contributing to a State Championship, while assuring the future remains remarkably bright.

“I really can’t believe it,” Edwards said. “I’m just in awe, and I’m just so happy to have done it with this group.“

CROSS COUNTRY

FBCA ENJOYED A SUCCESSFUL YEAR ON THE CROSS COUNTRY COURSE.

The Eagles’ girls finished sixth as a team at the TAPPS Cross Country State Championships in Waco with a total score of 206 points. Sophomore Kyra Whitman (17th, 13:30.0) and freshman Sidney Arnold (23rd, 13:48.3) finished in the Top 25 individually at State.

Junior Wilson Whiles led the FBCA boys’ contingency at State. He finished 74th individually with a time of 20:27.8 in the 5K.