2022 All-VYPE Public School Softball Team Announced

The 2022 softball season was an incredible one.

Lake Creek stole the show in 2022, going an incredible 41-0 to win the program's first-ever State Championship. Deer Park also reached the UIL State Tournament for a second-straight year. There were some incredible performances. Here is the 2022 All-VYPE Public School Softball Team presented by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

TEAM OF THE YEAR: Lake Creek

PLAYER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES: Ava Brown, Lake Creek (31-0, 0.45 ERA, 335 Ks-23 BBs; .405 average, 43 RBIs, 10 HRs); Reanna Nieman, Deer Park (15-1, 1.71 ERA, 121 Ks; .556 average); Emma Strood, Clear Springs (20-4, 1.03 ERA, 268 Ks-31 BBs; ,385 average, 6 HRs).

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Amy Abke, Seven Lakes (1.14 ERA, 386 Ks, .162 average-against, pitched 220 of 238 innings) HITTER OF THE YEAR: Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita (.608 average, 49 RBIs, 14 HRs, 52 runs, 23 BBs-4Ks) NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Addyson Sheppard, Kingwood (.406, 11 2B, 12 HR, 42 RBIs) COACH OF THE YEAR: Michelle Rochinski, Lake Creek (41-0, 5A state champion)

Ava Brown, Lake Creek

Kasidi Pickering, Atascocita

Emma Strood, Clear Springs

Amy Abke, Seven Lakes

Addyson Sheppard, Kingwood

Cameryn Harrison, Katy

Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood

Madison Applebe, Deer Park

Victoria Valdez, Alvin

Maddie McKee, Lake Creek

Ella McDowell, Foster

Hailey Golden, Pearland

Alannah Leach, The Woodlands

Mickayla Tosch, Foster

Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood

Molly Yoo, Cy Ranch

Grace Janik, Ridge Point

...

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers (3): Madison Applebe, Deer Park (17-3, 1.53 ERA, 146 Ks); Cameryn Harrison, Katy (0.66 ERA, 217 Ks-24 BBs; .495 average, 50 RBIs, 11 HRs); Peyton Tanner, Brazoswood (25-3, 0.90 ERA, 294 Ks-43BBs; .349 average, HR).

Catchers (2): Victoria Valdez, Alvin (.541, 44 RBIs, 6 HR, 15 2Bs, 4 3Bs); Hollie Thomas, Liberty (.373, 51 RBIs, 7 HRs).

Infielders (4): Kylie Bishop, Liberty (.511 average, 52 RBIs, 5 HRs); Ella McDowell, Foster (.615 average, 29 RBIs, 4 HRs, 30 runs, .719 OBP); Maddie McKee, Lake Creek (.511 average, 47 RBIs, 7 HRs, 15 2Bs, 69 runs, 77 SB); Kristyn Whitlock, Pearland (.460 average, 51 RBIs, 6 HRs, 32 runs).

Outfielders (3): Hailey Golden, Pearland (.636 average, 24 RBIs, HR, 38 SBs); Alannah Leach, The Woodlands (.478 average, 45 RBIs, 4 HRs, 17 SBs); Mickayla Tosch, Foster (.634 average, 31 RBIs, 23 runs, .709 OBP).

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers (3): Kamdyn Chandler, Liberty (29-5, 1.92 ERA); Chloe Riassetto, Friendswood (18-3, 1.31 ERA, 190 Ks; .416 average, 44 RBIs, 10 HRs); Molly Yoo, Cy Ranch (17-10, 1.90 ERA, 2 perfect games, 7 shutouts, 242 Ks-24 BBs; .369 average, 51 RBIs).

Catchers (2): Kalee Rochinski, Lake Creek (.330 average, 30 RBIs, 4 HRs, 28 runs, 20 SBs); Lillian Piersons, Bridgeland (.436 average, 28 RBIs, 20 SBs, 7 HRs)

Infielders (4): Baileigh Burtis, Friendswood (.424 average, 32 RBIs, 3 HRs, 16 SBs); Madelyn Lopez, Lake Creek (.466 average, 48 RBIs, 4 HRs, 38 runs); Grace Janik, Ridge Point (.485 average, 59 RBIs, 9 HRs, 8 SBs); Kayla Zaid, Deer Park (.525 average, 38 SBs).

Outfielders (3): Ashtyn Reichardt, Katy (.526, 45 RBIs, 3 HRs, 41 runs, 19 doubles); Lainie Schaefer, Friendswood (.423 average, 31 RBIs, 3 HRs, 8 SBs); Georgia Polydoros, Lamar (.529 average, 27 RBIs, 5 HRs, 16 SBs).

