Welcome to a VYPE Original Production - VYPE Spring Tour. In this miniseries we take a look at a few schools in Texas as they getting ready for the Fall during their allotted Spring Practice time.

In our second episode we go to Klein Forest High School where Coach Johnathan Wilson, 4-star Sr. RB Parker Jenkins, 4-star Sr. LB Brad Spence, 4-star Jr. WR Jelani Watkins have hopes of getting over the wall and taking the Golden Eagles to the state title in 2022.