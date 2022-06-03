A WINNING TRADITION: SBS Volleyball Reached State Semifinals In 2021

SECOND BAPTIST SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL HAD A REMARKABLE 2021 SEASON.

The Eagles under first-year head coach Chandace Tryon, who came from The Village School, came in during the summer and established her culture.

“Creating that high energy in the gym and getting to know them through bonding experiences like matched sister pairings and games was really important for me, starting day one,” Tryon said.

Those experiences paid off huge dividends.

Second Baptist School rolled to a 29-7 overall record in the regular season. It was at the FAST Private School Tournament in September that they finished with three-straight wins in, giving them a wave of momentum into district play.

Once in the playoffs, Second Baptist School defeated Hyde Park High (3- 1), Regents School of Austin (3-0) and then Brentwood Christian School (3-0) to advance to the TAPPS Final Four. In the State Semifinals, the Eagles fell to the eventual TAPPS 5A State Champion Fort Bend Christian Academy.

Second Baptist School finished the year 32-8 overall.

“I don’t know if I imagined it would be almost 30 wins, but I could tell from practice, the team dynamic and the games that this was going to be a special season,” Tryon said.

At the end of the season, the awards were handed out.

All-State selections were led by Alexis Gill ‘22, who was named to the first team. Second-team, all-state picks include Madison Hobbs (’25) and Morgan Warren ‘24, while Julia Sauvageau ‘22 earned an honorable mention nod. Those four were also first-team, all-district picks.

Kennedy Smith ‘22 Emma Wentz ‘22 and Luella BakkerBarrink ‘22 were second-team, all-district picks while Lauren Wood ‘24 was an honorable mention selection.