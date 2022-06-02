80º

UH’s Marcus Sasser announces return to Cougars for Senior season

Sasser missed last season with injury but was key in 2021 Final Four run

Randy McIlvoy, Sports Director

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – University of Houston guard Marcus Sasser will return to compete for the Cougars during the 2022-23 season after withdrawing from the NBA Draft.

Sasser made the announcement Wednesday night on his Instagram and Twitter pages. The Dallas native will compete as a senior in 2022-23 after missing the final 26 games a year ago following season-ending foot surgery.

With Sasser, the Cougars return three starters from the 2021-22 team, which posted a 32-6 overall record, swept the American Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament championships and advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the second straight season.

Numerous media organizations have Houston among the nation’s Top 10 in Way-Too-Early 2022-23 Preseason Rankings with some reaching as high as No. 2.

Sasser was the Cougars’ leading scorer with 17.7 points per game in 2021-22 before being sidelined following foot surgery in late December. He started each of the first 12 games, draining at least one 3-pointer in each of those contests, and scored a season-high 26 points in home wins over Rice and Northwestern State inside the Fertitta Center.

He played a key role in the Cougars’ return to the NCAA Final Four for the first time since 1983-84 in 2021. Sasser finished second among the Cougars and ninth in the American Athletic Conference with 13.7 points per game and totaled a career-high 28 points against Tulane.

He also ranked among the league leaders in steals (1.4, 8th) and 3-point field goals made per game (2.7, 3rd).

For his impressive efforts, he was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District 24 First Team and was an All-American Athletic Conference Second-Team selection. Sasser earned a place on the 2020-21 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team as a health promotions major.

