Former Houston Astro Carlos Correa tests positive for COVID-19, Twins manager says

Minnesota Twins' Carlos Correa runs the bases on his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 27, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

DETROIT – Following Minnesota’s game on Monday afternoon, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said that his team’s star shortstop, Carlos Correa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Twins lost to the Detroit Tigers 7-5. Correa was not in Monday’s lineup. The former Houston Astro was last in the Twins’ lineup on Sunday. Before Sunday’s 0-5 showing at the plate, Correa had eigh hits in his previous 20 at-bats (.400 batting average). In 35 games so far this season, Correa is batting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

Correa came to the Twins as a free agent this past offseason on a three-year, $105.3 million-dollar deal after spending his first seven big-league seasons with the Astros, with whom he was Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star.