THE WRAP: Aldine ISD Fall Sports Recap

FOOTBALL

THE 2021 FOOTBALL SEASON SAW THE NIMITZ COUGARS AS THE LONE REP FROM ALDINE ISD TO MAKE THE PLAYOFFS, GOING 4-6 IN THE REGULAR SEASON AND 4-3 IN DISTRICT 14-6A PLAY TO TAKE THE FINAL POSTSEASON SLOT.

Nimitz bounced back from an 0-3 start to the year and won three of its last four district contests to make the playoffs. The Cougars fell to College Park (42-0) in the Bi-District round.

Aldine Davis finished the year 3-7 (3-4) and just one game out of playoff contention. Eisenhower was 3-7, MacArthur 2-8 and Aldine finished 0-10 on the year.

In the offseason, Aldine welcomed Cirilo Ojeda as its new head coach, while Nimitz will be led by Cornelius Harmon heading into 2022.

VOLLEYBALL

THE LADY GENERALS OF MACARTHUR WON THE DISTRICT 14-6A TITLE WITH AUTHORITY.

Big Mac ran the table going 14-0 in the district to win its second-consecutive title under the direction of head coach Lynda Eastland.

MacArthur was loaded in 2021 with District MVP Aaliyah Callaway and first-teamers Jessika Martinez, Emeli Maugututia and Jasmine Rutledge. Sydney Davis and Natalia Gammage earned second-team nods.

Nimitz finished third in the district and punched its postseason ticket under District Coach of the Year Shannon Harrison. The Cougars went 22-17 overall and 9-5 in district play.

Davis also earned a playoff spot, going 8-6 in district play to finish fourth overall. The Falcons were led by District Outstanding Setter Aeja Brown.

CROSS COUNTRY

IT WAS YET ANOTHER BANNER YEAR FOR BIG MAC OUT ON THE CROSS COUNTRY COURSE.

At the District 14-6A Championships in October, the MacArthur boys took home the district crown with 32 points and four runners in the Top 10. Nimitz came in second with 46 points, while Aldine placed fourth and Davis in sixth.

Individually, MacArthur’s Jay Hernandez Laboy took home the District 14-6A Championship with a time of 18:01.

On the girls’ side, MacArthur took second overall as a team with 64 points, while Aldine had 76 points for third. Nimitz placed fourth with 91 points and Eisenhower came in sixth with 167 points.

Individually, Nimitz’s Erika Sanchez was the district’s top finisher coming in fourth with a time of 23:13.

At the Region II-6A Championships in October, Hernandez once again led the field with a 48th place finish with a time of 16:50.77. Silva came in 55th crossing at 16:59.45, while Mota came in 74th posting a time of 17:20.90. MacArthur finished 15th as a team, while Nimitz took 23rd.

On the girls’ side, Sanchez led the contingency with an 87th place finish with a time of 21:37.20. Doyle took 99th in the Regional Championships with a time of 21:53.21. MacArthur took 22nd as a team and Aldine placed 23rd.

TEAM TENNIS

IT WAS ANOTHER BIG YEAR FOR ALDINE ISD ON THE TEAM TENNIS COURTS IN THE FALL.

MacArthur once again led the way. With an 18-1 victory over Aldine on September 30, the Generals secured the District 14-6A Championship. It marks the sixth straight team tennis district crown for the program. Since 2016, MacArthur has gone 42-0 in district team tennis play.

The Generals were one of four teams from Aldine ISD to make the Class 6A Team Tennis Playoffs. MacArthur fell to Oak Ridge, Nimitz fell to The Woodlands, Davis lost to College Park and Aldine came up short to Grand Oaks all in the Bi-District round.