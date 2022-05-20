Under the Radar Athletes: Bax Townsend, Jake Darling, and Blessed Adewumi

On this weeks episode of VYPE’s Recruit Spotlight, we featured 3 athletes in our Under the Radar segment: class of 2023 QB/S Bax Townsend of Lubbock Christian, class of 2023 DE/LB/TE Jake Darling of San Marcos and class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Blessed Adewumi of Cy-Fair

Check out the segments below, and if you or an athlete you know is being under recruited for one reason or another let us know and we will feature them on our show!

Bax Townsend-QB/S-Lubbock Christian HS

Jake Darling-DE/LB/TE-San Marcos HS

Blessed Adewumi-OT-Cy Fair