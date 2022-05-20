BREAKING: Bay Area Christian baseball wins Back-to-Back TAPPS Division III State Championships

HOUSTON - It took 48 years for Bay Area Christian to win its first boys team State Championship. It took the Broncos just 12 more months to add a second.

The Bay Area Christian Broncos (28-13) defeated Lake Country Christian 5-3 on Friday afternoon at the University of Texas-Arlington inside Clay Gould Ballpark to capture the program's second-straight State Championship. BACS has now won TAPPS Division III State Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Adam Atwell was named the player of the game. He finished pitching 5 1/3 innings giving up one run. Atwell hit 3-for-3, one walk, scored a run in the State Championship game for the Broncos. Baylor-signee Jordan Medellin closed out the game for the Broncos on the mound.

There was drama as Lake Country Christian loaded the bases with one out and scored a run on a groundout to cut the lead down to two. With runners at the corners and two outs, Medellin was able enduce a groundout to Atwell, who stepped on second base and end the game.

The Broncos defeated Northland Christian 7-5 in the State Semifinal on Thursday night to advance to the State Championships.

This story will continue to be updated.