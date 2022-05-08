Logano bumps Byron on last lap for first Darlington win

Kyle Larson (5) leads a pack of cars down the front stretch during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Joey Logano bumped leader William Byron from behind on the last lap to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

Logano, the pole-sitter, tracked Byron for about 25 laps until catching him with one to go and hitting him hard in the rear bumper. Byron slid into the wall and Logano went on to his first win of the season and first at the track “Too Tough To Tame.”

Byron, who signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports, seemed as if he'd keep up his team's dominant season over the final laps. Instead, Logano broke a 40-race winless drought.

Tyler Reddick was second followed by Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez.

Byron fell to 13th and was not happy with Logano's tactics.

“He's just an idiot,” Byron said. “He does this stuff all the time, I've seen him do it with other guys.”

Logano led 109 of the 293 laps and reached Victory Lane for the first time since winning on the dirt at Bristol in 2021.

It was the first time the new Next Gen car was took on NASCAR's oldest superspeedway and the results were mixed. The racing was strong, although several of the top competitors didn't last to the end.

Reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson was out with engine failure after 112 laps. Past champions Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski were also out well before the finish.

ODDS ON FAVORITE?

Larson was the betting favorite to win for the first time at Darlington. But the defending Cup series champion continued his tough luck at NASCAR's oldest superspeedway. Larson, starting second, led 30 of the first 32 laps before spinning out on lap 54 and falling to 29th.

Larson had worked his way into the top 10 early in stage two before returning to the pits where his crew popped the hood. They couldn't get the car refired — “I've got, like, no power,” Larson told them — and rolled him into the garage.

It's been that kind of stretch for Larson, who was second in his past three races at Darlington. At a tire test here last month, Larson hit the wall twice early on.

It's the fourth time in 12 races this season Larson was out before the end.

“Bummer,” Larson said. “But the positive is we were really fast.”

PARKING SPOT

Kyle Busch's day ended after he couldn't avoid getting hit by Brad Keselowski after the Roush Fenway racer tagged the wall in front of Busch. A frustrated Busch rode his No. 18 car to pit road and left it there, walking off into his trailer.

A tow truck had to hook up the Joe Gibbs Racing machine and move it to the garage. Busch had led 19 laps early in the race.

Last year, Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR when at the Southern 500 here he drove his damaged machine into the garage, knocking over several cones and causing people in the path to scatter quickly.

Busch was asked why he stopped where he did. "Just couldn’t make the corner,” he countered.

UP NEXT: The series moves to Kansas Speedway, where Kyle Busch is the event's defending champion. Kyle Larson won the October race in Kansas.

