KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Summer Creek’s boys 4 X100 relay team

Congratulation to Summer Creek's boys 4 X 100 relay team for being our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week!

HOUSTON – This Week’s KPRC 2 and UTMB Health Athlete of the Week once again spotlights an entire relay team, this time from Humble ISD’s Summer Creek High School.

Their Boys 4 x 100 relay team shines on the track and currently holds the No. 1 ranking nationally. Summer Creek is the reigning Class 6A State champion and is on the road back to Austin in mid-May to attempt to win the crown once again.

Fresh off of winning their Region 3 title last weekend at Turner Stadium in Humble, Summer Creek is using this brief downtime to fine-tune their craft in the relay because, once they arrive in Austin competing against the best in Texas, there will be little room for error.

