THROUGH THE LENS: St. Pius X Takes Down Antonian in Area Round

St. Pius X Baseball faced familiar foe Antonion Prep in the first round of the TAPPS Division I area round playoffs. The Panthers won on a walk off in the bottom on the 7th with a final score of 2-1. Junior Jackson Mobley knocked in winning RBI with a double to left field scoring Miles Daughtry.

VYPE was on hand to catch the action. Enjoy the photo gallery!

Photo taken by Bradley Collier