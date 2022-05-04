HABCA All-Star Games tip off tonight on VYPE Live

Some of Houston’s finest will lace them up for the last time in the Space City.

Tonight at 6 and 7:30 pm, HABCA, the Houston Area Basketball Coaches Association, will host the 2022 All-Star games at Stafford High School.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta and Joshua Koch will be on the call covering all of the action.

Some of the headliners include Chancellor White (UL-L) of Foster, Jesiah McWright (Tulsa) of Cy Falls, Shadow Creek’s Cam Amboree (Oral Roberts), Cypress Ranch’s Dubem Muoneke (Abilene Christian), Goose Creek’s Daryius Woodson (Tyler JC), Paetow’s Charles Chukwu (Tulsa) and FB Marshall’s human-highlight-reel Chris Marshall (Texas A&M football), just to name a few of the stars.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE ROSTER

The games will be coached by Shadow Creek’s David President, Kingwood Park’s Jeff Hamilton, Seven Lakes’ Shannon Heston and Cy Ranch’s Mason Huffmeister.