CARING FOR OTHERS: Memorial’s Quiroz Leads By Example

MEMORIAL SENIOR STUDENT RAINER ANTONIO QUIROZ WON A $2,500 COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP THROUGH SPRING BRANCH ISD’S SPORTS MEDICINE PROGRAM IN MARCH.

Quiroz, who loves art and is highly regarded for his paintings, had an opportunity to take a trip to a University of Texas camp his sophomore year, and that was when he knew he wanted to be involved in sports medicine.

“I saw what I could do for my life through this program by talking with people who did this on a daily basis at the college level,” Quiroz said. “I was always interested in medicine, but I got really interested in the whole idea of helping someone get back on the playing field.”

Tyra Harrell, lead athletic director for Spring Branch ISD, said Quiroz is “amazing”.

“He’s been in the program a long time,” Harrell said. “He’s an artist and is always showing me his artwork, so I always thought he’d go into art. But we picked him up from camp and he said he really wanted to be an athletic trainer. Memorial High School is going to miss him. All of us are going to miss him. He contributed to the whole.

“He’s a very good kid with great work ethic. He wants to work; he wants to learn. He has made us all look very good.”

Quiroz plans to attend Texas State and be a part of its sports medicine program.

“I’ve seen people so happy to get back on the field playing,” he said. “It’s not just a physical job, but a mental job. Some players end up out for the season. I learned to take care of people not just physically, but mentally. You want those players to feel right.

“This program opened my eyes and realize that I’m really a caring person.”