KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Klein Forest High School boys 4 x 200 relay team

Randy McIlvoy, Sports Director

Congratulations to the Klein Forest boys 4x200 relay team. KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy has the presentation here to recognize the group as the collective KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

HOUSTON – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is not just one, but multiple! We’re honoring the standouts from the Klein Forest High School boys track-and-field relay team.

The Golden Eagles have a storied history of successful relay teams, and this spring is no different as their 4 x 200 relay team is shattering records, including currently holding the No. 1 time in the nation.

This weekend, Klein Forest is competing at the regional meet in Waco with hopes of advancing to the state track-and-field meet later in May.

