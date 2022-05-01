KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athletes of the Week: Klein Forest High School boys 4 x 200 relay team

Congratulations to the Klein Forest boys 4x200 relay team. KPRC 2's Randy McIlvoy has the presentation here to recognize the group as the collective KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

HOUSTON – This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is not just one, but multiple! We’re honoring the standouts from the Klein Forest High School boys track-and-field relay team.

The Golden Eagles have a storied history of successful relay teams, and this spring is no different as their 4 x 200 relay team is shattering records, including currently holding the No. 1 time in the nation.

This weekend, Klein Forest is competing at the regional meet in Waco with hopes of advancing to the state track-and-field meet later in May.