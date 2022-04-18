What to know ahead of Houston Astros’ home opener

KPRC 2's sports team on what to expect during the Houston Astros' opening day

The Astros return home on Monday for the home opener against the the Los Angeles Angels after beginning the 2022 season on a nine-game road trip.

Below is a list of some of festivities planned for the home opener:

Street Fest: Gates to Opening Day Street Fest, presented by Budweiser, and to Minute Maid Park, will open at 4 p.m. Fans must have a game ticket to access Street Fest, which will take place on Crawford St. from 4:00-6:30 p.m. This year’s Opening Day Street Fest party will feature live music, face painters and caricature artists, photo booths, inflatables, balloon displays, giveaways, food trucks, corn hole, Giant Jenga and Giant Connect Four.

10,000 fans will receive a Yordan Alvarez with the ALCS Trophy Bobblehead, presented by Coca-Cola.

Astros players will be presented with their 2021 American League Championship Rings during the pregame ceremony, which will also feature the unveiling of the AL Championship banner.

The national anthem will be performed by local singer/songwriter and winner of season four of NBC’s The Voice, Danielle Bradbery. Houston-area members of the Joint Services Color Guard will present the colors.

A special flyover will be performed by two MH-65E Dolphin helicopters from US Coast Guard Air Station Houston.

All fans in attendance on Opening Day will receive a schedule magnet, presented by United Airlines.

Astros season ticket holders will have the opportunity to unfurl the giant American flag, which will cover a good portion of the outfield grass at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will also celebrate their great fans with a special ceremonial first pitch, which will be thrown out by the fan who wins the Level Up Sweepstakes. All fans that purchased Opening Day tickets are eligible to win.