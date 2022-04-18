AP source: Browns, CB Ward agree on $100M contract extension

FILE - Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) intercepts a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday, April 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

CLEVELAND – Browns two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has agreed to a five-year, $100.5 million contract extension with the team, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday.

Ward's deal includes $71.25 million guaranteed, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the 24-year-old has not yet signed the contract.

With a yearly average of $20.1 million, Ward will be the NFL's highest-paid cornerback.

ESPN was first to report the agreement.

Ward has developed into one of the league's best coverage cornerbacks during his four seasons as a pro. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft from Ohio State, Ward, who is from the Cleveland area, had said last season that he hoped to spend his entire career with his hometown team.

Ward has 10 career interceptions. Last season, he picked off Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Browns' 41-16 win over the Bengals, who went on to win the AFC title.

Ward, who has started 51 games with the Browns, has 186 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered three.

