BREAKING: Eckenrode tabbed to lead John Cooper volleyball

The John Cooper School made a huge statement with the hiring of their new volleyball coach.

Enter Courtney Eckenrode, who won a UIL State Title as the leader and setter of The Woodlands High School before having a stellar career at the University of Missouri. Most recently, she has been the Director of Volleyball for Houston Skyline.

“The qualities Courtney displayed in both her playing and coaching career align with the mission and vision of The John Cooper School. Her familiarity and knowledge of our community is a huge asset and will assist in the transition to Cooper,” John Hoye, Cooper athletic director said.

“We immediately sensed Coach Eckenrode’s passion for coaching volleyball and teaching. Her leadership, respect and relationships withing the volleyball community were the exact qualities we were seeking for our program and players.”

"Off the court, my goal is to teach the girls the value of hard work and the importance of building genuine relationships. There are so many aspects of sports that can transition into their next chapter, and I hope to teach my players how to be good teammates and leaders that will set them up for success in whatever they choose to do after graduation," coach Eckenrode told VYPE.

"The dedication to excellence at John Cooper was so evident to me throughout the entire process. It wasn't just something that was spoken about, the actions and the intentionality behind them proved to me that this was a culture I wanted to be in. The tremendous amount of support within the athletic department has been a huge blessing and the team culture instantly had me hooked.

I am looking to instill a lasting culture within the volleyball program of responsible young women that chase excellence in all that they do, day in and day out. I want to lead them to be hungry for an SPC championship and teach them what it takes to achieve those goals. I hope that when seniors leave the program, they leave with lifelong relationships that they will cherish for the rest of their lives," Eckenrode finished.

While at The Woodlands, she directed the Highlanders to a 45-0 record and State Title in 2013. She was named the Texas Gatorade Player of the Year and the USA Today and MaxPreps Player of the Year.

“Courtney was one of those players who always gave 100-percent, had a great attitude and was a great leader,” former Woodlands High School coach Leslie Madison said. “I have no doubt she will be the exact same as a head coach. I am excited for the players who will get to have her as a role model and I look forward to supporting her and her team.”