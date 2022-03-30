CLEAR FOR TAKEOFF: Aldine ISD Track and Field Photo Gallery

It is time for the track stars of Aldine ISD to run, leap and throw their way the the Regional and State Track Meets.
Meet the faces of Aldine ISD track!
Christopher Easley NIMITZ
Emeli Muagututi'a MACARTHUR
Ramon Vasquez ALDINE
Saul Rodriguez MACARTHUR
Jaiya Covington EISENHOWER
[Front Row]: Alondra Rosario, Victoria Ochoa, Jessika Christopher, Elda Zuniga and Veronica Cantu; [Back Row]: Anizia Hullaby, Amy Hernandez and Ciara Cruz ALDINE
Damian Paredes, Edward Mota, Chandler Hodge, Anthony Reyes, Rigoberto Alvarado-Romero, Ramon Vasquez, Malik Walker and Cristian Bautista ALDINE
Taliyah Styner, Iyana Mosley, Na’Zahra Thomas, Dinaste Watts, Skylar Bennett, Daijah Amos, Alexandra Hickman and Vanessa Seepersad NIMITZ
Christopher Easley, Quintin Woods, Jalen Graham, Cory Huff, Byron Doyle, E’daryus Keene and Josh Furr NIMITZ
Xavier Graham ALDINE DAVIS
Alondra Rosario ALDINE
Iyana Mosley NIMITZ
Deion DeBlanc EISENHOWER
Ramasia Thomas, Jayla Marie Biggens, NaShonna Hicks, Diana Reynaga, Jaylah Brown, Victoria Moss, Celeste Gonzalez and Aeja Brown ALDINE DAVIS
Xavier Graham, Jaylon Jones, Keily Chavis [Kneeling], Devin Washington, Cornelius Bibbs, Johnny Perry and Nycolis Prudhomme ALDINE DAVIS
Joseph Albright, Ryan Niblett, Braylon Oliphant, Javon Gipson, Deion DeBlanc, Trevon Ridley, Tyler Hutcherson and Deven Austin EISENHOWER
Ce’Kia Dilworth, Madison Jones, Jaiya Covington, Miracle Ellis and Candy Romero EISENHOWER
Jasmine Rutledge, Emeli Muagututi’a, Kennedi Brooks, Lorena Yanez, Lensie Addison, Arianna Jordan, Kayla Jones and Akya Battisse MACARTHUR
Saul Rodriguez, Keenan Jackson, Xavion Starks, Raymond Farley [Front], Emiliano Flores and Jason Crampton Jr. MACARTHUR