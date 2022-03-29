DIGGIN IN: Aldine ISD Baseball Photo Feature

It’s a new season in the Aldine ISD dugouts.

Can Aldine Davis reign supreme in District 14-6A again, or can MacArthur reclaim the top title? Aldine was just on the outside of the playoff picture a year ago, missing by a game. Can IKE and Nimitz build off their 2021 seasons and find more success in 2022?

Late in March and April is when we will find out the answers to all these questions, especially in the home stretch or district play.

LET PLAY BALL!

Steven Perez NIMITZ

Gianni Gonzalez ALDINE

Valentin Vazquez ALDINE DAVIS

David “DJ” Medina, Ryan Dollar, Jacob Macias, Daniel Garcia, Diego Reyes, Marquis Ladd, Mayson Moses and Chey Flores MACARTHUR

Francisco Macias, Matthew Vaughan Jr, Julian Scott, Valentin Vazquez and Jaison Guerrero ALDINE DAVIS

[Back Row]: Daniel Rojas, Gianni Gonzalez, Jorge Cruz, Manuel Leos, Julio Gonzalez and Daniel Martinez [Front Row]: Jordan Toups and Jacob Casares ALDINE

Manuel Razo NIMITZ

Andrew Arriaga, Nicholas Thomas, Javier Salinas, Alvaro Arteaga Jr., Adrian Zequeira [Squatting] and Diego Marroquin EISENHOWER

Diego Reyes MACARTHUR

Daniel Martinez ALDINE

Adrian Zequeira EISENHOWER

Steven Perez, Isak Franco, Justin Cid, James Calloway, Manuel Razo, Kelton Mann, Andrew Gomez, Raynard Davis and Jorge Sosa NIMITZ

Marquis Ladd MACARTHUR

Javier Salinas EISENHOWER

