THE SCOOP: What’s hot in H-Town High School Sports?

Houston high school sports is in full bloom this spring as baseball, softball, track and field, football recruiting and golf and tennis are all trending. In case you missed it, here’s is what is going on.

There was so much action in Houston-Area track over the weekend at events across the State. Here are some highlights.

- Mayde Creek’s Simone Ballard now holds the top time in the State of Texas in the 300-meter hurdles at 40:68.

- TCU-commit Quinn Calhoun set at Cy Woods and CFISD Record with a vault of 13’ 7.25”.

- Stratford’s Emanuel Galdino now holds State’s No. 2 1600-meter time and Dayeabasi Akpan now has the No. 2 time in 100-meters.

- John Cooper’s Amir Rizvi set a new school record in the 200-meters with a time of 22.37.

COACHING MOVES

Goose Creek Memorial took the interim tag off of Daniel Ragsdale and named the OC the head coach of the Patriots. He has been an assistant North Shore, Sterling, Summer Creek and Jacksonville.

Up north, Willis will be naming its new head coach this Thursday at 8:30 AM at their board meeting. Stay tuned.

Katy Paetow is also in the interviewing process after BJ Gotte took the Pearland job.

Brooke Need has been named the Magnolia head volleyball coach.

ONE SHINING MOMENT

Several for VYPE Stars played huge roles in the NCAA Tournaments.

On the girl’s side, the Texas Longhorns have had a magical season as they reached the Elite 8. Cy Creek’s Rori Harmon is up for National Freshman of the Year and Pearland’s DeYona Gaston and Cy Falls’ Joanne Allen-Taylor were full-time starters.

Former VYPE Coverboy Ramon Walker Jr. of Shadow Creek played a ton of minutes for the University of Houston during the NCAA Tourney as a freshman. His future is bright. Atascocita’s Fabian White is the Cougars’ all-time winningest player but wraps up his career.

Former Seven Lakes star Kameron McGusty helped lead Miami to the Elite 8 and averaged 17.8 points per game. He has a future at the professional level.

RECRUIT SCOOP

Willis QB DJ Lagway was on a visit this weekend at Oklahoma, while Bridgeland TE Reid Mikeska dropped his Top 12. See VYPE's Twitter.

VYPE's Jackson DiPasquale was on the scene at the Texas Exposure Camp and will have more notes coming. He did say Stratford’s Hawkins Polley (Baylor commit) dominated the event this weekend at St. Thomas High School. DB Santana Wilson of Hightower looked good along with Clear Falls DE Serigne Tounkara, who will see his recruitment increase this spring.

Katy RB Seth Davis committed to Duke.

NO-NO

There have been several amazing pitching performances over the past few weeks.

The Woodlands' Brayden Sharp threw a perfect game against Conroe with 17 strikeouts.

Bridgeland's Sydney Jackson thew a no-hitter against Cy Lakes in softball.