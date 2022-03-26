Former Cougar Armoni Brooks signs two-year deal with Raptors, source confirms

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 20: Armoni Brooks #1 of the Toronto Raptors controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on March 20, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors announced Saturday they signed former Houston Cougar sharpshooter to a contract.

A league source confirms to KPRC 2 Brooks’ contract keeps him in Toronto through 2023, with a partial guarantee for the 2022-23 season. Brooks will get $250,000 in guaranteed money, which is above the league minimum for the rest of 2022.

Brooks has played in 8 games for the Raptors, averaging 2.9 points, but has worked his way into Coach Nick Nurse’s rotation as Toronto deals with a number of lingering player injuries.

Brooks played 41 games for the Houston Rockets this season, averaging 6.2 points per game.

In 2021, Brooks set an NBA record for rookies, by hitting 60 threes in his first 20 games.