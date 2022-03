KPRC 2's Chancellor Johnson went on the court and in the film room to get a lesson in rebounding from UH's Josh Carlton

The Houston Cougars have earned a reputation around the NCAA as one of the best rebounding teams in the nation. Recently, KPRC 2’s Chancellor Johnson went on the court and in the film room with Coogs’ big man Josh Carlton to find out the secret to the team’s success as the team prepares for their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday against Villanova.

Check the video above for this edition of “Film Don’t Lie.”