KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Foster’s Chase Batten

Congratulations to Foster High School sophomore pitcher Chase Batten, who has been named our KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

Batten started his season off by pitching 24-and-a-third scoreless innings and has been a dominant left-hander for the Falcons.

His coach, Mick Tosch, says he loves how competitive Batten is and what he brings to the mound, and is looking forward to seeing him improve over the next couple of seasons.

Batten credits his teammates for giving him energy on the mound.

Congratulations again, Chase!