66º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

VYPE RAPID FIRE: Stratford Baseball’s Paxton Terveen

Vype

Vype

Tags: High School Sports, sports
VYPE RAPID FIRE: Stratford Baseball's Paxton Terveen (Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved)

VYPE recently traveled out to Spring Branch ISD and Stratford High School for the Spring 2022 Media Day.

VYPE’s Josh Koch caught up with Stratford Baseball’s Paxton Terveen to talk about the season and more!! Check out the video below!!!

Copyright (c) 2022 VYPE - All rights reserved