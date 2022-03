KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy is in San Antonio for Thursday’s NCAA tournament matchup between the University of Houston and University of Arizona’s basketball teams. This is the Coogs third straight Sweet 16 appearance, and they’ll be battling a tough opponent.

KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy talks to Insiders about what to expect in this Sweet 16 showdown. Watch in the video player above.