VYPE Coach’s Corner: Second Baptist School Men’s Soccer Coach Doug Walker

Some may argue that the biggest sign of improvement comes in the form of wins. For Second Baptist School men’s soccer that argument could be made about this past season.

From Doug Walker’s first season at the helm – one win in 2021 – to finishing with six wins in 2022, there is definite growth.

“It felt like a massive step forward in a lot of different ways,” Walker said. “Physically and skillfully, we improved a lot. We saw that success in our win column.”

VYPE’s Joshua Koch caught up further with Walker to talk about the growth of his program and more looking towards year three at the helm.