Houston Astros sign infielder Niko Goodrum, source confirms

The Houston Astros signed utility infielder Niko Goodrum, an MLB source confirmed to KPRC 2.
Goodrum spent the past four seasons as a utility infielder for the Detroit Tigers. In 2021, Goodrum hit .214 with 9 home runs, while playing 66 of his 90 games at shortstop.
Goodrum has played 7 different positions at the major league level, everything but pitcher and catcher.
He’s a career .230 hitter with 42 home runs in 1,332 career at bats.
MLB’s Jon Heyman reported Goodrum’s contract is for 1 year, $2.1 million with incentives.