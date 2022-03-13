Houston Astros sign infielder Niko Goodrum, source confirms

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 26: Niko Goodrum #28 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park on May 26, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros signed utility infielder Niko Goodrum, an MLB source confirmed to KPRC 2.

Goodrum spent the past four seasons as a utility infielder for the Detroit Tigers. In 2021, Goodrum hit .214 with 9 home runs, while playing 66 of his 90 games at shortstop.

Goodrum has played 7 different positions at the major league level, everything but pitcher and catcher.

He’s a career .230 hitter with 42 home runs in 1,332 career at bats.

MLB’s Jon Heyman reported Goodrum’s contract is for 1 year, $2.1 million with incentives.