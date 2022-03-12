AP source: Browns landing WR Cooper in trade with Cowboys

FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, on Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. The Cleveland Browns have found their No. 1 wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys for Cooper, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday, March 12, 2022. The Browns will send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams can not complete the swap until the new league year begins next Wednesday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Browns found their No. 1 wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys for Amari Cooper, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday.

The Browns will send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. ESPN was first to report the proposed trade.

Cooper would give the Browns a deep threat, filling the void left when Odell Beckham Jr. forced his release last season.

The 27-year-old Cooper spent the past four seasons with Dallas. He had 68 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

He would move immediately to the front of Cleveland's depth chart, and his addition could have the Browns focusing on a defensive player instead of a receiver with the No. 13 pick in this year's draft.

