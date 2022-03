Congratulations to Pasadena Dobie senior soccer standout Kori Pounds! She is the latest KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

HOUSTON – Congratulations to Pasadena Dobie’s Kori Pounds for being our latest KPRC 2′s UTMB Health Athlete of the Week!

Pounds has led the Lady Longhorns to one of the top spots in District 22-6A.

In a recent win over Pasadena Memorial, Pounds secured the rare hat trick with three goals.

