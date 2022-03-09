TSU heads to SWAC tournament seeking back-to-back conference titles

TSU tips off against Jackson State University on Wednesday.

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University is heading to the SWAC tournament with a 13-5 conference record and the number two overall seed.

“We’ve had a good year! But to top it off, we want to get into the NCAA tournament,” TSU’s head coach, Johnny Jones said.

If the Tigers complete their goal, that would put them at two straight trips to the big dance.

“That would be a dream come true -- part two. Last year was a dream come true, so this would be a sequel to that. That’s all I can think about,” said senior John Walker

“We’re trying to make history, so it’s very important to us,” said senior Joirdan Karl Nicholas.

