VYPE Baseball Preview: No. 15 Atascocita Eagles

Welcome to the 2022 baseball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city. Check out the season preview for the Atascocita Eagles.

What gives? Atascocita won District 21-6A but was bounced out in the second round of the postseason.

Well, the Eagles ran into red-hot Strake Jesuit, who reached the State Semis. Coach Eric Matthews has some star power back in the lineup in 2022 with a deeper playoff run in his sights.

It all starts with District MVP Kendall George, who earned the award as a sophomore. The Arkansas-commit is a five-tool talent with great leadership qualities. Joining him in the outfield is Chase Sowell, a Colorado-signee for football.

He has a big arm, can catch anything in his vicinity and can hit for power and average. Bennie Qualls is a sure- handed middle-infielder and the ace looks to be righty Parker Matthews, who will play his college ball at Abilene Christian. The district title will be a cinch but getting deeper in the Regional Tourney in the goal.