VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: Private School Preseason Rankings

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started recently and VYPE ranked the private school softball sector. Check out our preseason private school softball rankings.

Top 5 Private School Softball

  • Episcopal Knights
  • Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles
  • St. Agnes Academy
  • St. Pius X Panthers
  • Bay Area Christian Broncos

Others to Watch: The Woodlands Christian Academy, Cypress Christian, Second Baptist School, Lutheran South Academy

