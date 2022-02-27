TAPPS Playoffs: Warriors punch ticket to sixth-straight TAPPS Final Four

HOUSTON - The Woodlands Christian Academy is making it a yearly tradition at this point of punching their ticket to the TAPPS Final Four.

On Saturday, with a 51-34 victory over St. Michael's, the Warriors advanced to the program's sixth-straight TAPPS Final Four as they chase a third-straight state championship.

"Honestly unbelievable all glory to God and our B3rd Culture. (God, Others, Me)," TWCA coach Tanner Field said. "Our kids are bought in, our families are bought in, and the coaches I have prepare our kids in every phase of the game!"

The Warriors were led by Chanse Perkins and Austin Benigni's 14 points in the 17-point victory. Jack Cole and Wyatt Boeker chipped in six points apiece.

TWCA advances to the TAPPS State Semifinals to take on TMI Episcopal, which defeated Second Baptist School 62-56 on Saturday.

As the Warriors push into the State Semifinals, they are going to try and do something that hasn't been accomplished before in program history - win a third-straight state crown.

"No [pressure]. just prepare, play hard, and trust," Field said. "No doubt we would love to win three in a row because our school never has but each group is isolated. Main focus is coach and play for the guys who are trying to win their first!"

TAPPS 5A Boys Final Four Schedule

TWCA vs TMI Episcopal - Friday at Noon at University High School Dallas Christian vs McKinney Christian - Friday at 10 am at University High School

TAPPS 5A Championship - Saturday at 4:30 pm at West High School