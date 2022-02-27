Summer Creek girls basketball advances to state

After the Pearland Oilers jumped out to an early lead, coach Carlesa Dixon steeled her Summer Creek Bulldogs for a comeback.

“I don’t think we’ve actually started down 6-0 or whatever it was all season,” said Dixon. “For my girls to just stay calm and not get rattled, it meant a lot. It meant everything.”

The team didn’t get rattled. Kaitlyn Duhon helped lead Summer Creek on a slow comeback that turned into a hefty lead in the 4th quarter.

The final score read 59-42, but the game was far closer for 26 minutes.

“We came out, we hustled. We had our ups and downs but we really picked it up, and we really come together well as a group when we play coachable and adapt,” said Duhon.

Summer Creek will advance to face South Grand Prairie. The winner of the game on March 4 plays the winner of Desoto and San Antonio Clark for the state championship on March 5.