5 Big Things: Big-time performances as Houston-area boys hoops teams push to Regional Quarters

HOUSTON - The playoff field in boys basketball in the State of Texas got just a little bit smaller on Thursday night with the Area Round getting officially put in the books.

There were big performances across the board in multiple games. But here are the top performances, biggest wins that VYPE has found from a busy night of action.

Historic Rangers!

Clements with the win!!! So much Ranger Pride tonight!! Way to go Clements! On to round 3!!

Fort Bend Clements is on one of those historic runs and it continued on Friday. First off, the fact that the Rangers are in the playoffs is a big deal. Prior to this year, Clements hadn't been in the big dance since 2015 - a seven-year drought. With their 52-50 victory over Cy-Fair on Friday, the Rangers made history advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

Clements will now face Mayde Creek and their freshman phenom duo in the next round.

Crosby downs FB Marshall 90-77

One of the best emerging duos in the city could be in Crosby, Texas. It showed on Friday as the Cougars downed Fort Bend Marshall 90-77. TCU-signee PJ Haggerty dropped a game-high 38 points in the win as teammate Sean Elkinton scored 28 for the Cougars to advance. Crosby moves on to face Nederland in the Regional Quarters next week.

Houston Washington Golden Eagles Flying High!

Final Score



Booker at 93



Hamshire-Farnett 55



Eagles Big 3 each brought a family pack

For a third-straight season, Houston Washington is into the third round of the playoffs. Let's do a history lesson for a second. The Golden Eagles are into the Regional Quarters for only the seventh time since 1990. The three-straight trips is the best run in program history. Prior to this run, Houston Washington was last in the Regional Quarters in 2013, prior to that 2009 and 2007.

These playoffs, the Golden Eagles have absolutely dominated! In the opening round it was a 120-61 victory over Royal, last night it was a 93-55 win over Hamshire-Fannett to get them back to the Regional Quarters. The team was led by Kenneth Lewis' 29 points, followed by Andre Walker II and Chris McDermott with 20 apiece.

Lewis is leading the team with 27.2 points and 6.2 Rebounds per game. McDermott is averaging 22.1 points and 16.9 rebounds per game, while Walker II is averaging 10 points and 4.2 boards per game.

Next up, Houston Washington will play Little Cypress-Mauriceville - who defeated Navasota 64-46 on Friday - in the Regional Quarters. With a win, the Golden Eagles will be in the Regional Semis for the first time since 1995.

Rematch Set!

Final:

#18 Kingwood Park 44

Northeast EC 37



In control from start to finish; so proud of this TEAM‼️



On to round 3️⃣ vs #8 Katy Paetow!



Game will be Monday 2/28; location TBD so stay tuned‼️

Well, here we go! For a second-straight season Kingwood Park and Paetow will meet in the Regional Quarterfinals. Last season, Paetow went on to win the meeting, 42-39, advancing to the Region III-5A Final to fall to eventual Class 5A State Champion Beaumont United.

No. 18 Kingwood Park (29-4) defeated Northeast EC 44-37 on Friday to advance to face No. 8 Paetow (30-5), who defeated Manor 74-44 on Thursday. The winner of this game will move on to face the winner of Crosby vs Nederland in the Regional Semifinals.

Kingwood Park faces Paetow on Monday at 7 pm at The Woodlands High School.

Dickinson back in 3rd Round

The Gators are back into the third round for just the second time in program history, their last trip here was in 2020 when they had a guy by the name of Tramon Mark on the roster. With a 57-45 win over Beaumont West Brook, Dickinson is heading back to the third round.

Dickinson was paced by senior Seth Jones (16 points) in the win over the Bruins. Jones, as you may remember had the viral dunk from the last round earlier this week. Zyon Little chipped in 12, Donovan Pointer scored 11 and grabbed 4 boards and Patrick Williams had eight points and three boards.

The Gators improve to 33-3 overall with a date with Cam Amboree and Shadow Creek set for next week.

More Final Scores & Notes

Region III-6A

Atascocita, which made it to the state tournament last year, defeated Clear Falls, 69-50, and will face Pearland Dawson, who beat C.E. King 68-48, in the next round.

Clements will face Mayde Creek, which defeated Stratford 63-48 on Friday. The Rams have been paced by Lloyd Sonnier (16.6 ppg) and freshmen Christian Jones (14.6 ppg) and Jamal Chretien (12.7 ppg) this season.

Shadow Creek defeated Summer Creek 61-47 on Friday to advance. Summer Creek reached the Regional Finals a year ago and are now finished after the second round. The Sharks will get Dickinson.

Cypress Creek defeated Fort Bend Elkins 63-54 and will play Bellaire, which defeated Seven Lakes on Friday.

Regional Quarters - Atascocita vs Dawson (TBD) | FB Clements vs Mayde Creek (Tuesday - 7:30 pm - Merrell Center) | Dickinson vs Shadow Creek (TBD) | Cypress Creek vs Bellaire (Tuesday - 6 p.m. - Merrell Center)

Region II-6A

Cypress Falls defeated College Park 43-39 on Friday to advance to the Regional Quarters to face Westfield, which defeated Klein Collins 75-51 on Friday. On the other side of the bracket, Cypress Ranch defeated Nimitz 61-52 and Langham Creek downed Spring, 46-44, to advance to face each other.

Regional Quarters - Cy Ranch vs Langham Creek | Cypress Falls vs Westfield

Region III-5A Goose Creek Memorial defeated Foster 62-59 to advance to the Regional Quarters, where it will face Beaumont United, who defeated FB Hightower 58-41 on Thursday. The Patriots reached the Regional Semifinals a year ago before falling to Katy Paetow. Now, they will get to tussle with the defending State Champions

Regional Quarters - GCM vs Beaumont United | Crosby vs Nederland | Kingwood Park vs Paetow (Monday - 7 pm - The Woodlands)

Region III-4A

Jack Yates is back in the Regional Quarters. With a 75-71 win over West Orange-Stark, the Lions will face rival Silsbee on Monday at 7 pm at Dayton High School. This is the 10th-straight Regional Quarters appearance for the Lions. They last reached state in 2019.

Regional Quarters -

Silsbee vs Yates | Houston Washington vs Little Cypress-Mauriceville