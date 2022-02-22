WHERE WILL THEY GO? H’Town Recruiting Notes of the Week

Now that the Class of 2022 has been signed and locked up colleges are starting to send invites for Junior Days, host early unofficial visits and even offering kids with the next classes of recruiting on their minds.

This week we will be looking at a few athletes who have picked up some big offers and what visits they have planned in the next couple of months...

...

Class of 2023, DB Johnathan Hall, Katy HS

Katy has always had some of he top talent in the state of Texas but also in the Country. The next guy on that list is 2023 Safety Johnathan Hall.

Hall is a 6'1 200lb defensive back who can play in the box, coming downhill delivering big hits from the Safety position while also holding his own in coverage. The Katy DB had a big Junior campaign picking up offers from Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Houston, Purdue, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UTSA, and Vanderbilt.

I asked Hall about the feeling he got when he received that first offer from Texas Tech and he said that it was amazing feeling knowing all of his hard work paid off, adding that it was an "unexplainable feeling". The Katy DB has unofficial visits planned to Duke, Vanderbilt, Arizona and TCU as of right now with more to come.

Ad

When talking with Hall I asked him what coaches he has made the best connection with so far in the recruiting process and he said so far the best connection with is Coach Gonzales from TCU who is the safety’s coach.

Johnathan Hall is primed for a big senior season as the Katy tigers look to go on a revenge tour next fall and get another ring. Hall will be a big part of their success next fall.

Class of 2023, DE Braylan Shelby, Friendswood HS

Friendswood football had a pretty decent season last year struggling in non-district but flipping the switch when district play came around finishing the season as district champs. A big part of the mustangs success was defensive end Braylan Shelby.

Braylan Shelby is a long, fast 6'5 235lb defensive end who totaled 8 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 1 Interception and 77 tackles in his junior campaign. Shelby has received offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana Monroe, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Purdue, Rice, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Tulane, USC, Utah, and Vanderbilt.

Ad

Shelby talked about the feeling he had when getting that first offer from Oklahoma State saying that it "was so unreal, I had dreamed about going and playing college football and seeing my dream unfold in front of me was so surreal". The Junior DE plans on going to visit USC in March and other schools following that.

The Friendswood defensive end also talked with me about what coaches he has made the best connection with. Shelby said that the coaches he made the best connections with so far are Coach Heupel from Tennessee, Coach Sark from Texas, Coach Aranda from Baylor, and Coach Riley from USC.

Braylan Shelby is a premier edge rusher who is set for a big Senior year at Friendswood and will be a name to watch out for next fall.

Class of 2024, RB Frankie Arthur, Oak Ridge HS

Oak Ridge high school has seen recent success in sending athletes to next level most noticeably RB Alton McCaskill who's at University of Houston. The next guy up is Sophomore running back Frankie Arthur.

Ad

Arthur who is related to one of the best RB to play the game in Adrian Peterson had a good sophomore season tallying 658 yards and 6 touchdowns on 90 carries. The young Oak Ridge RB has been offered from Texas Tech, SMU, and UTSA so far with many more to come.

Talking with young back about picking up that first offer from the Red Raiders he said the feeling was amazing and liked how much love they were giving him. Arthur plans on taking some visits to UTSA and Texas Tech this summer and plans on heading to junior day events as well.

I also got to talk with Arthur about what he has learned from his relative Adrian Peterson saying that he has "learned to never give up when things get tough and I do not only apply that on the football field but in my everyday life".

Frankie Arthur is due for a big Junior season and will most likely be one of the top backs in the country once it is all said and done. Keep an eye on this young star back!