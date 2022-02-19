VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 7 Bridgeland Bears

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the No. 7 Bridgeland Bears.

Bridgeland Bears

The Bridgeland Bears are trending in the right direction.

After going 29-11 last season and reaching the Regional Semifinals, Bridgeland brings back five starters including a pair of aces in the circle.

McClennan CC-commit Makenzi Jenkins (11-7, 2.50 ERA, 106 Ks, 100 IP) and Sydney Jackson (12-3, 2.61 ERA, 79 Ks, 88 IP) will be the anchors of the staff. Jackson was the District 16-6A Newcomer of the Year last season.

Fifth-year coach Candi Weige (189-124) says Jenkins “brings maturity and leadership to the program” and Jackson “will provide stability and consistency as a pitcher”.

Other key returners include Shelby Frazier (University of Pittsburg), Kyleigh Gulledge (Lamar State-Port Arthur CC), Haylie Stum (East Texas Baptist) and Mariel Medrano (Hill College). Stum is a three-year varsity letterman and “will be a big part off playing both sides of the field”.

The Bears also bring back first-team, all-district pick Trinity Allen, who hit .377 with 14 home runs and 45 RBIs last season. Also, take note of Chayne Allen, Lilli Piersons and Ellen Shull in 2022.