LIVE UPDATES: News, results, recaps from Day 14 of 2022 Winter Olympics

Eileen Gu goes for her third medal of these Winter Olympics, John Shuster and the U.S. men's curling team play Canada in the bronze medal game, and pairs figure skating gets underway with the short program. Elsewhere, Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor return to the track for the two-woman bobsled event, and French biathlete Quentin Fillon Maillet has a chance to make Olympic history by winning his sixth medal of these Games. Stay tuned for updates throughout the night...