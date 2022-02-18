KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week: Houston Christian’s Loghan Johnson

Congratulations to Houston Christian's Loghan Johnson for earning the latest KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week

This week’s KPRC 2 & UTMB Health Athlete of the Week is junior Houston Christian guard Loghan Johnson, who helped lead the Mustangs to a 33-0 record and the SPC Championship, a first in school history.

Johnson transferred from Katy Tompkins and made an immediate impact for the Mustangs and is being pursued by a number of Division I schools, including Oklahoma and Rice.

“If we need to shut down the best player, she shuts down the player,” said coach Ryan Bickham. “If we need her to score the next 20 points, she’ll score the next 20 points.”

On winning the state title, Johnson credited her teammates saying “it takes everyone on the roster to make this happen.”