VYPE 2022 Softball Preview: No. 16 Foster Falcons

Welcome to the 2022 softball season.

The season got started this week with non-district games beginning across the city. VYPE has previewed 22 public school teams in the city.

Check out the season preview for the Foster Falcons.

No. 16 Foster Falcons

Foster is a team that has made the playoffs every year since the doors opened in 2003. Last season, the Falcons went 30-5 overall and fell in the Area Round to Crosby. Now, Foster is ready to recreate the magic of 2018 when they reached the Class 5A State Championship game. The group is led by reigning District 24-5A MVP Ella McDowell, who will be among the top players in the city in 2022. Other key returners include Blinn College-commits Peyton and Ripley Welker. Last season, Peyton earned the Pitcher MVP Award for the district, while Ripley was a second-team, all-district pick. Also, watch out for first-team, all-district picks Alina Satcher and Mickayla Tosch and second-teamer Madison King.