Paralyzed athlete from Humble commits to University of Arizona for wheelchair basketball

Humble native Seth Haynes has committed to the University of Arizona to play wheelchair basketball, five years after a car accident left him paralyzed.

“I really enjoyed opening that door,” Seth said. “It was a struggle to get there but it was a good journey.”

The 17-year-old was hit by a car while riding his bicycle on Super Bowl Sunday back in 2017.

“I got a call from his dad that he [Seth] got a call from a cop that he had been hit by a car,” Seth’s Tracy Milum said.

Seth spent months in therapy when he was introduced to wheelchair basketball by TIRR Memorial Hermann.

I was excited because I knew what was possible for Seth and the family,” TIRR Memorial Houston liaison Peggy Turner said. “As soon as he caught that ball, I knew this kid was going to go far.”