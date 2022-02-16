A BIG MOVE: Willis ISD Hires Jason Glenn as Executive Director of Athletics and Fine Arts

BRIAN GREENEY HAS PLENTY OF STORIES TO TELL ABOUT JASON GLENN.

The two worked together at Klein Oak High School when Greeney was then the principal and Glenn had just been brought on to be the head football coach of the Panthers. But this story has nothing to do with football.

In fact, it shows that Glenn, who was hired in January to be the new Executive Director of Athletics and Fine Arts for Willis ISD, is about more than just athletics.

He’s about all kids.

“When he got the job as head football coach at Klein Oak, our color guard had won a National Championship and he was there with the football players to greet our color guard coming back in,” Greeney, the Willis ISD Assistant Superintendent of Innovation, Teaching & Learning, said. “All I did was send out a text and Jason Glenn was there because he’s about all kids. I think that’s what fits in with us here in Willis because we’re about all students.

“It’s not just athletics that will benefit from having Jason. The fact that he has such a passion for fine arts is really going to help move our program to be the top in the State of Texas. We’re excited to have him. He’s a great guy.”

Glenn graduated from Nimitz High School, went on to play at Texas A&M and then spent six seasons in the NFL, four of which came with the New York Jets.

After his playing career was over, Glenn got into coaching. His coaching career included stops as the head coach of Houston Chavez in 2011 and then Klein Oak from 2017-2020.

Following the 2020 season, Glenn made his first move into an administrative role as the Director of Student Outreach for Klein ISD. After taking a year off, Glenn is back in the game with Willis ISD.

“I’m excited to be back and I’m excited to be in Willis,” Glenn said. “It’s a great opportunity for me to get with Coach Wall and the rest of these guys to build this up to a championship-type atmosphere.”

The Executive Director of Athletics & Fine Arts role that Glenn has been hired for is a brand-new position to the booming district.

For Willis ISD Superintendent Tim Harkrider, it was a role that he felt was needed with the growth of the community.

“The biggest piece of it was, I didn’t need a title and a body, I needed the right person,” Harkrider said. “We started doing some homework and having some conversations with Jason [Glenn] and obviously the familiarity with Greeney working with Jason was huge. After I met him the first time, I thought he would be a great fit here in the Willis community.”

For Glenn, he is fully on the job and will continue to get to know the Willis ISD community over the coming months.

“I want to talk to coaches, fine art directors and fine art teachers. I’m just here to support them in any way they need me,” Glenn said. “I’m coming off the bench right now. They’re the starters. Wherever they need me to plug in and play, that’s what I’m here for right now.”