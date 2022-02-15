VYPEU: Photo Gallery Cy Creek Advances to Area

Monday February 14th, the Cypress Creek girl’s basketball team faced of the Westside Wolves at Delmar Fieldhouse. Both teams fought for the Bi-District Championship. The Cougars won over Westside with a score of 70-54, they will face off either Katy or Dulles in the area round of playoffs.

Crystal Gooding

Junior Amari Chambers (No. 5)

Junior Krishawn Lee (No. 24)

Senior Jadacia Davis (No. 32)

Sophomore Mika Neri-Kanai (No. 25)

Junior Joerdan Thomas (No. 13)

Sophomore Danielle Ruffin (No. 10)

The Creek girls move on to round two of playoffs.