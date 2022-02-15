VYPE Preseason Top 20: Lake Creek, Clear Springs leads Public School Preseason Ranking

HOUSTON - Softball season is upon us with real games starting this week across the Houston area.
Of course, reigning champions Deer Park (3rd in program history in 2021) and Barbers Hill (first in program history) will be teams to watch in this upcoming season. But there are teams that were just on the cusp last year that could make that jump to the ring.
Here are the VYPE Preseason Top 20 teams for Public School Softball.
CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER YOUR 2022 VYPE Houston Baseball Softball Magazine
Public School Softball Top 20
- Lake Creek Lions
- Clear Springs Chargers
- Katy Tigers
- Liberty Panthers
- Deer Park Deer
- Crosby Cougars
- Bridgeland Bears
- Alvin Yellowjackets
- Atascocita Eagles
- The Woodlands Highlanders
- Barbers Hill Eagles
- Santa Fe Indians
- Cy Woods Wildcats
- Kingwood Mustangs
- Ridge Point Panthers
- Foster Falcons
- Pearland Oilers
- Fort Bend Travis Tigers
- Langham Creek Lobos
- Katy Tompkins Falcons
Others to Watch: Bellaire, Friendswood, Summer Creek, Brazoswood, Dickinson, Oak Ridge, Channelview and Spring