VYPE Preseason Top 20: Lake Creek, Clear Springs leads Public School Preseason Ranking

HOUSTON - Softball season is upon us with real games starting this week across the Houston area.

Of course, reigning champions Deer Park (3rd in program history in 2021) and Barbers Hill (first in program history) will be teams to watch in this upcoming season. But there are teams that were just on the cusp last year that could make that jump to the ring.

Here are the VYPE Preseason Top 20 teams for Public School Softball.

Public School Softball Top 20

Lake Creek Lions

Clear Springs Chargers

Katy Tigers

Liberty Panthers

Deer Park Deer

Crosby Cougars

Bridgeland Bears

Alvin Yellowjackets

Atascocita Eagles

The Woodlands Highlanders

Barbers Hill Eagles

Santa Fe Indians

Cy Woods Wildcats

Kingwood Mustangs

Ridge Point Panthers

Foster Falcons

Pearland Oilers

Fort Bend Travis Tigers

Langham Creek Lobos

Katy Tompkins Falcons

Others to Watch: Bellaire, Friendswood, Summer Creek, Brazoswood, Dickinson, Oak Ridge, Channelview and Spring