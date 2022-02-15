VYPE NEXTGEN Episode 5: Willis High School QB DJ Lagway Jr.

VYPE NEXTGEN Instagram Live Series Episode 5 was last week February 7th. In this series we will be talking with some of the top recruits in the State about recruiting, their season, and more!!!

VYPE's Jackson DiPasquale and Matt Malatesta recently sat down with one of the nations best in Willis QB and 4 star Quarterback DJ Lagway Jr. and talked with him about his journey to get where he is today.

Tune in this Friday Feb. 18th at 7:00 PM for Episode 6 with Special Guest to be announced Monday February 14th!

If you missed last week’s Episode check out the youtube link below for the full interview!!