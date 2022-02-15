In The Village: Team USA freeskiers x3 join the podcast

Silver medalist Colby Stevenson of Team USA celebrates during the men's freestyle skiing freeski big air medal ceremony on Day 5 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Beijing Medal Plaza on February 09, 2022 in China.

Wonder how things are going inside the Olympic Village? Hear from someone who's living there now as well as someone who's been there as an athlete when Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is joined by some of the biggest names at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Team USA Freeskiers Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand, and Colby Stevenson are next on the show.

The gents have survived their burning hot floor, stolen bicycles, and ferocious pin traders to join In The Village.

Follow In The Village on Spotify for an inside look at the athlete life, and watch all the Olympic action unfold on the networks of NBC.