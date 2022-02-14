White, Kim head straight to Super Bowl after Olympics

Shaun White on the sidelines at Super Bowl LVI.

Shaun White and Chloe Kim are at Super Bowl LVI after competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

White didn’t stick around after wrapping up a historic career with a fourth-place finish in the men’s halfpipe because he had plans in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“I’m going straight to the Super Bowl,” a bleary-eyed White said after completing his last competition.

The three-time gold medalist rolled up to Super Bowl LVI in style, posting an Instagram story from the sidelines at SoFi Stadium wearing a personalized Olympic sweater and a Team USA mask.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/usskiteam/status/1493018440348487681

Kim isn’t on the sidelines, but she has pretty decent seats, according to a post on her Instagram story. She also posed with DJ Steve Aoki, who called Kim “my little sis” and “the golden goat” with an emoji. Kim is coming off defending her gold in the women’s halfpipe.

Chloe Kim's seats at Super Bowl LVI.

Instagram/ChloeKim

Chloe Kim with Steve Aoki at the Super Bowl.

Instagram/ChloeKim

Also spotted in the crowd: three-time Summer Olympian Alex Morgan with her husband, Servando Carrasco.

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1493024313984884742

Nathan Chen can't make it back to his hometown for the game, but he's watching from Beijing:

View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1493025757467193352