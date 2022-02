(Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Lombardi trophy is seen before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The first quarter of Super Bowl LVI belonged to the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams took a 7-0 lead with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Odell Beckham.

Cincinnati responded toward the end of the quarter, cutting its deficit to 7-3 on a 29-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.